Municipal Court closed due to broken air conditioning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Municipal Court will be closing at 1:00 Monday afternoon and remain closed Tuesday due to a broken air conditioning unit and the expected heat index.

The City of Topeka said the courts will be sending notices to those scheduled to appear during the times of the closure but anyone who would like to confirm their new hearing dates or make a payment may access the public portal by CLICKING HERE.

“Highs Monday afternoon will soar into the upper 90s – some 10°+ above average. But, when we factor in the high humidity values – we’ll get those ‘feel like’ temps approaching 110°!” said KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert.

Those without access to the internet may contact the Court Clerk’s office at 785-368-3776.

The Municipal Court is anticipated to resume normal business hours on Wednesday.