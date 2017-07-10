Parker Monhollon passes away

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – A nine year old Silver Lake girl, who captured the hearts of thousands of people, has died.

Parker Monhollon was just short of her 10th birthday, when she lost her battle with a brain tumor Monday evening. Parker was diagnosed with a rare condition known as DIPG, in January of 2016.

On her “Parker Loves Life” Facebook page, Parker’s parents wrote, “7:55p.m. we lost our baby girl, Parker LeAnn Monhollon! Her legacy began at the same time. We will carry her memory on forever”.

Parker would have been 10, on July 26th.