Rafael Nadal loses five-set thriller to Muller at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) – Rafael Nadal was beaten in the fourth round at Wimbledon, losing to Gilles Muller 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13.

The two-time champion at the All England Club saved two match points in the 10th game of the fifth set, and two more in the 20th game.

Nadal dropped the opening set despite not making an unforced error, ending his Grand Slam set winning streak.

Nadal had won 28 consecutive completed sets at major tournaments, equaling his personal best. Only two men have had longer such runs: Roger Federer won 36 Grand Slam sets in a row in 2006-07, and John McEnroe had a 35-set run in 1984.

The last set lost by Nadal at a major was the fifth in the Australian Open final in January against Federer. After that, Nadal won his 10th French Open title without conceding a set, then won his first three matches at Wimbledon in straight sets.