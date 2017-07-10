Serious heat and humidity on the way this week

*HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 8PM TUESDAY

We’re tracking a prolonged stretch of summer heat and humidity. Our main weather story this week is all about temperatures and humidity levels. Everything is relative in the world of weather, even this time of the year. Our average high temperature sits at 89° – we’ll be at/above that seasonal standard each and ever day of the next week…at least. Highs this afternoon will soar into the upper 90s – some 10°+ above average. But, when we factor in the high humidity values – we’ll get those ‘feel like’ temps approaching 110°! There isn’t any relief either. Searing summer sunshine will continue through Thursday – that’s when the clouds (and maybe a few rain chances) will help to break up this recent surge of Kansas heat.

If you want to get technical – tomorrow still looks like it will be the hottest day of the week. Actual air temperatures will be knocking on that 100° doorstep all afternoon. A similar forecast is expected on Wednesday too. Overnight lows will off absolutely no relief this week. Unfortunately, unpleasant sleeping weather is in the forecast each and every night between now and the weekend. Nighttime temps will hangout in the 70s and 80s throughout this stretch (plus the high humidity levels). Yuck! Hot weather is the deadliest type of weather each and every year. Be sure to drink a lot of water and take plenty of breaks if you have to be/work outside. If you have access to A/C – crank it non-stop for the next 7-10 days. And be sure to check on your neighbors, especially if they are elderly. Make sure they’re doing okay. Exhaustive activity is what we’re trying to avoid – and this includes pets too. Be safe!

As we alluded to above, it looks like we’ll catch some minor relief from all of this heat and humidity by the end of the week…if only for a day. Longer range computer models are trying to bring a weather-maker into our neck of the woods as early as Thursday. Slightly better rain chances (and more clouds) look to pass through on Friday. Highs will remain in the upper 80s, though. The possible rain chances are just that…possible. By no means are the late week rain chances ‘slam dunks.’ Right now, we’re looking at 20-30% in terms of the probabilities. As always, we’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast as this week unfolds. Until those potential rain chances – it’s all about the blazing July sunshine and our first real hot weather of the season. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert