Volunteers do final preparations for Fiesta Mexicana

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Final preparations are underway for the 84th Annual Fiesta Mexicana. The event serves as an annual fundraiser for Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and Holy Family School.

Organizers began working in January on the event and said they rely heavily on volunteers. Some people actually plan vacation time at work around the Fiesta.

“A lot of the people who are around here today, people in the grounds crew. In fact our grounds chair he lives in Chicago and so this is his vacation,” said Roxie Ortiz, the Partnership Committee Chair for the Fiesta Mexicana.

Volunteers have been working for days to make the food that is the cornerstone of the Fiesta. The menu includes tamales, burritos, enchiladas, tacos and more.

Along with the food made at the church, the event also attracts vendors from across the state of Kansas. Ortiz said this has helped Fiesta Mexicana become one of the largest events in Kansas.

“I’d put it up there with the state fair. We’re five days long. I know there are other fiestas around Kansas, but not at all to the magnitude Fiesta Mexicana has turned in to,” said Ortiz.

The Fiesta kicks off at 4 pm on Tuesday afternoon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. The festivities run through Saturday.