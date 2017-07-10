Washburn names Davy Phillips new women’s soccer coach

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

TOPEKA, Kan. – Washburn University Athletic Director Loren Ferre has announced Davy Phillips as the third coach in the Ichabod soccer program history.

“We are excited to have someone with Davy’s pedigree as our new women’s soccer coach,” Ferresaid. “It was clear in the interview process he has a plan for our program to build on the successes we’ve had in the past. He has had success on both the regional and national levels and we look forward to him taking over as our new coach.”

Phillips has been the head women’s soccer coach at Baker University since March of 2014 and was the assistant coach for the men’s program from 2008 to 2013 as well as serving as the assistant coach for the women’s program in 2009 prior to becoming head coach. In three seasons as Baker’s head women’s soccer coach he compiled a 44-14-6 record.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead Washburn soccer,” Phillips said. “It was very clear to me throughout my research and hiring process that Washburn University is a place that values community, education, and athletics. The leadership, resources, and facilities are all clear indicators that Washburn University cares deeply about the student-athlete experience. I am looking forward to building relationships with the players and staff to lead them and build off the past successes of the women’s soccer program. We will work diligently and intently to make sure we are successful in the classroom, on the field and in life.”

In 2016, Phillips led the Wildcats to a 17-4-3 record and their second NAIA National Semifinal appearance in program history while coaching two All-American selections as well as seven All-Heart of America Conference picks, the defensive player of the year and the freshman of the year. Baker finished with a school-best No. 3 in the final NAIA National ranking. Phillips was named the NSCAA Midwest Region Coach of the Year.

In his second season as head coach of the women’s program in 2015, Phillips led Baker to a 16-5-1 overall record advancing to the NAIA Sweet 16 finishing the season ranked No. 13 in the final poll. Off the 2015 squad, Phillips coached two All-Americans as well as the league’s defensive player of the year and seven all-conference selections.

In his first season as head coach of the women’s program in 2014, Baker finished 11-5-2 and tied for second-place with Missouri Valley in the regular season standings of the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

Overall at Baker in three seasons as the Wildcats’ women’s head coach, Phillips mentored five All-American selections, seven all-region honorees, 22 Heart of America all-conference picks, two defensive players of the year and one freshman of the year leading Baker to a NAIA Sweet 16 appearance and a NAIA National Semifinal and two top 13 final national poll rankings. Equally as impressive in the classroom, since becoming head coach Baker has had eight NSCAA All-American Scholars and has been a three-time NSCAA Team Academic Award Winner.

Between the 2008-13 seasons as the associate head coach for the men’s and women’s soccer programs, Baker has graduated 31 NSCAA All-American Scholars and has had a combined 117-55-23 record coaching 65 All-HAAC selections, six HAAC Player of the Year Awards, 13 NAIA All-Americans, four NSCAA All-Americans and five All-Region picks.

Before coaching at Baker, Phillips was previously an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s programs at California State University at San Marcos.

Since 2009, Phillips has been the assistant technical director of the KC Fusion Soccer Club, an organization with more than 4,000 players.

Phillips graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Baker. He also earned his Master of Liberal Arts degree from Baker. As a player, he was elected captain for his junior and senior seasons and was a three-time all-conference and two-time all-region performer. The Wildcats won two Heart of America Championships, two Region V Championships and made three NAIA National Tournament appearances. For his playing contributions, Phillips was awarded a place in Baker’s “All-Time Starting 11” in 2009.

Phillips holds a NSCAA Advanced National Diploma and resides in Gardner, Kan., with his wife Brianne and daughters Maddy and Berklee.