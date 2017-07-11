18-year-old Emporia man taken to hospital with gunshot wound

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers with the Emporia Police Department responded reports of a shooting victim in the 200 block of east 6th at 5:30 Tuesday morning. Officers then made contact with two people at 6th and Union where one had an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Kenneth Hopkins, 18, of Emporia, who was transported to Newman’s Hospital. Emporia Police tell KSNT News he was later transported out of town to continue his treatment. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Emporia Police say the exact located of the shooting is not known and they are continuing to investigate.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.