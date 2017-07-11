4 dead in fiery crash on I-70 near Bonner Springs

By Published: Updated:

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KSNT) – Two 18-wheelers and two cars were involved in a fatal accident on Interstate 70 Tuesday afternoon that caused a massive fire.

The crash happened around mile marker 224 closing the entire road. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says if you are on I-70 eastbound exit to Lawrence and if you are westbound exit on K-7.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the fire.

KSHB-TV reports four people have died.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reports this area of I-70 is expected to be closed for up to 4-5 hours and to avoid the area.

