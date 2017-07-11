Fox corrects story suggesting Comey released ‘top’ secrets.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel has corrected its story suggesting that former FBI Director James Comey publicly leaked classified material relating to his conversations with President Donald Trump.

A supportive Trump had retweeted the story after its original airing on Monday.

Fox said the program had been mistaken in suggesting that memos written by Comey and provided to congressional investigators contained “top secret” information. Instead, the material had a lower-level security classification.

The correction, however, left murky the question of whether Comey released any classified information to the public. Comey insists he did not.

It was unclear whether anyone involved in the story on “Fox & Friends” morning show on Monday was disciplined. Fox had described the information as a bombshell that accused Comey of “putting our national security at risk.”