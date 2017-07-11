More heat and humidity, Summer 2017 is underway

*HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 8PM TONIGHT

We’re tracking a very boring weather pattern and that spells heat and humidity this time of the year. Searing sunshine continues today, as highs soar into the upper 90s this afternoon. Yesterday was the hottest day of the year, so far. Today will be the new hottest day of the year once it’s in the books. Actual air temperatures pushing 100° are nothing compared to those ‘feel-like’ temps reaching 110° later today. And this recent round of heat and humidity isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, forecasted highs over the next week will be ‘above average’ each and every day! This kind of consistent heat can be quite serious, as hot weather kills more people every year than any other weather-related cause of death (yes – including lightning, tornadoes and flooding). You know the drill – stay cool and refreshed as best as you can. Be sure to drink plenty of water – long before you’re even thirsty. Don’t forget to check on your pets and make sure they have plenty of water too.

As we alluded to above, the forecast will be on repeat for a while. The only exceptions will be Thursday and Friday. We’re already tracking our next storm system which COULD bring some minor relief to this classic July weather pattern in Kansas. Recent computer models suggest showers and storms could return as early as Thursday night. Slightly better chances are expected throughout the day on Friday though. Context is important too. Despite increased cloud cover and a 20-30% chance for rain later this week, highs will still hangout around 90° on Friday afternoon. In other words, we aren’t cooling down that much.

After that small system leaves Northeast Kansas, we’ll enter into another prolonged stretch of hot and humid weather – complete with more blazing sunshine. Highs over the weekend will be around 95°, with a heat index of 100°. Expect persistence in the extended forecast too. Highs in the 90s again to start next week. Crank the A/C over the next 7-10 days…even at nighttime. We’re still talking about overnight temps in the 70s and 80s – yes, more unpleasant sleeping weather. Many of you are asking if there is any end in sight? To which we’ve been answering…Summer 2017 is just getting started! Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert