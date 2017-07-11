Preliminary hearing for north Topeka triple murder postponed to September

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – A preliminary hearing for three men charged in connection with a triple murder in north Topeka has been postponed.

Twenty-year-old Luke Davis, 38-year-old Nicole Fisher and 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt were found dead in a north Topeka home in March.

Nineteen-year-old Shane Mays has been charged with two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Fisher and Leavitt.

Thirty-three-year-old Brian Flowers and 30-year old Joseph Lowry have both been charged with one count of first degree murder for the death of Leavitt. They are both also charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Flowers and Lowry’s attorneys asked for the preliminary hearing to be pushed back to have more time to look through all the evidence.

KSNT News learned the Coroner’s report was just released on Monday.

The hearing has now been moved to take place on September 25 and 26.

Shawnee County District Judge Nancy Parrish said she was fine with the postponement this time but would not be fine if attorneys requested a postponement n September 25th.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay did not object as well. He requested the joint hearing last month despite different charges. Kagay has said he still plans to have four individual trials.

Thirty-four-year-old Joseph Krahn has also been charged with three counts of first degree murder for all three deaths. After a hearing Monday, Krahn’s attorneys were allowed to withdraw from his case because they are not qualified to handle a capital murder case.

Matthew Leavitt’s mother Shari told KSNT News that her family has been kept up to date throughout the entire process. She said Kagay and investigators have her full support going in to the preliminary hearing.

BREAKING: North Topeka triple murder prelim pushed to September. Defense asks for more time with evidence @KSNTNews — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) July 11, 2017