Preliminary hearing in north Topeka triple murder starts Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – A preliminary hearing for three men charged in connection with a triple murder in north Topeka begins Tuesday.

Twenty-year-old Luke Davis, 38-year-old Nicole Fisher and 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt were found dead in a north Topeka home in March.

Nineteen-year-old Shane Mays has been charged with two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Fisher and Leavitt.

Thirty-three-year-old Brian Flowers and 30-year old Joseph Lowry have both been charged with one count of first degree murder for the death of Leavitt. They are both also charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Despite different charges, the three men will have a joint preliminary hearing. District Attorney Mike Kagay requested the joint hearing; however, he has said he still plans to have four individual trials.

Thirty-four-year-old Joseph Krahn has also been charged with three counts of first degree murder for all three deaths. After a hearing Monday, Krahn’s attorneys were allowed to withdraw from his case because they are not qualified to handle a capital murder case.

Matthew Leavitt’s mother Shari told KSNT News that her family has been kept up to date through out the entire process. She said Kagay and investigators have her full support going in to the preliminary hearing.