Shawnee County Sheriff vehicle involved in crash on I-70

By Published: Updated:
(KSNT Photo/Alec Gartner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash west of Topeka involving a Shawnee County Sheriff vehicle.

The crash was reported just after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of I-70 and West Union Road involving a Shawnee County Sheriff patrol car and another vehicle.

Crews on scene tell KSNT News both the deputy and driver of the other vehicle have only minor injuries. Officials say a woman driving had a medical condition and hit the deputy’s patrol car while he was monitoring traffic. A dog inside the woman’s vehicle also had only minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.

KSNT News has a crew on the scene and will update as new information becomes available.

 

