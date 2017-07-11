Two rival high schools come together in support of student suffering brain aneurysm

LYNDON, Kan. (KSNT) — Lyndon High School athlete, Garrett McCoy, is hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm.

His sister Jessica McCoy told KSNT he was in his regular weights class on Friday July 7, at Lyndon High School, when the aneurysm happened. Jessica said they first thought it was heat stroke. Garrett was flown to Saint Luke’s Hospital by helicopter.

Brad Marcotte is the Principal of Lyndon High School and said they are all praying for Garrett to have a quick and healthy recovery. He added that Garrett is an incredible young man both on and off the field.

Marcotte told KSNT News that Garrett has a medical condition that the school was not aware of.

Since the aneurysm, communities have shown their support with a Facebook page, GoFund Me page, and a fundraiser held by Lyndon High School rival, Mission Valley High School.

You can access the Facebook page by clicking here.

The GoFundMe page can be accessed by clicking here.

On Tuesday, July 11, the community of Mission Valley High School is hosting a fundraiser at the Harveyville Girls Softball tournament. All of the proceeds from the tournament concessions will go to the McCoy family, for Garrett.

Jana Blodgett’s son played football for Mission Valley High School and she has put the fundraiser together. She said she wanted to do this for the family because she said she can’t imagine what they are going through. She said this is the least the Mission Valley High School community can do.

Blodgett said that even though the rivalry on the field is always there, in a time like this they are all on the same team.

Businesses and people of the community are donating to the fundraiser and have matched the sales of the concessions as well. If you would like to donate to the family through this fundraiser you can call Jana Blodgett at 785-256-5300.