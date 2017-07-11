Vargas throws one scoreless inning, AL wins All-Star Game

By Published:
American League's Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Vargas (51), delivers a pitch during the fourth inning, during the MLB baseball All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) – Seattle’s Robinson Cano hit a leadoff home run in the 10th inning off Wade Davis of the Chicago Cubs, and the American League topped the National League 2-1 in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

It was the first extra-inning home run in an All-Star Game since Tony Perez hit one exactly 50 years ago – July 11, 1967. Perez threw out one of the ceremonial first pitches before Tuesday’s game.

The AL won the Midsummer Classic for the fifth straight time, pulling even in the all-time series – 43-43-2.

Cleveland’s Andrew Miller allowed a two-out walk in the 10th, but retired the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger to end the game for the AL.

St. Louis’ Yadier Molina homered for the NL.

So the AL gets pride and bragging rights, but no edge in October now. Major League Baseball no longer awards home-field advantage for the World Series based on the result of the All-Star Game, ending that policy this year after 14 seasons.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s