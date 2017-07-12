3 Topekans killed in fiery crash on I-70

Related Coverage 5 dead in fiery crash on I-70 near Bonner Springs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority has released the names of four of the five individuals killed in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on I-70 near Kansas City.

KTA said Sheldon Cohen, 83, Virginia Cohen, 79, and Ricardo Mireles, 38, all from Topeka were killed in the crash. Teresa Butler, 61, of Urbana, Illinois was also killed in the crash. A 63-year-old also died but no identity has been released at this time.

KTA reports around 2:23 Tuesday afternoon a Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Scott Shambaugh, 53, of Ashland City, Tennessee and a USXpress commerical motor vehicle driven by Carleton McMahan, of Ashville, North Carolina were stopped in the outside lane of westbound I-70 at mile marker 218 near Bonner Springs. Construction was two miles ahead at the eastern terminal of the Kansas Turnpike. KTA said a 2015 GMC Terrain driven by Butler and a 2012 Buick Lacrosse, driven by Sheldon Cohen, with Virginia Cohen as the passenger, and a 2005 Ford Taurus driven by Mireles were slowing down and preparing to stop in the outside lane. An Indian Creek Express commercial motor vehicle driven by Kenny Ford, of Houston, Texas, traveling in the outside westbound lane went over a slight hill causing it for an unknown reason to move towards the inside lane causing a chain reaction and ignited a fire between three of the vehicles.

