Baylor hires former K-State equestrian coach Casie Maxwell

Courtesy: Baylor Athletics

WACO, Texas – Baylor University Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades announced today the hiring of Casie Maxwell as Baylor’s second equestrian head coach.

“Casie is a tremendous coaching talent, held in high regard by coaches and student-athletes across the country,” Rhoades said. “She has shown a commitment to our values in Preparing Champions for Life, and has lived that out over the last decade of coaching the sport at a high level. We believe that she is the perfect fit to take the Baylor equestrian program to the next level.”

Maxwell joins the Bears after spending the previous decade at Kansas State, serving as the head coach from July 2009 until June 2016, when the program was discontinued by the athletic department. Temporarily transitioning from coaching, Maxwell stayed at K-State as a compliance specialist for the last year.

“I am honored and so excited to continue my coaching career at Baylor University,” Maxwell said. “Coaching has a special place in my heart and I am so grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a shared mission of turning these great student-athletes into strong, successful women, all within Baylor’s faith-based caring community. I cannot wait to get back into the arena and get started coaching the talented student-athletes who have chosen Baylor for their collegiate careers.”

Maxwell led the Wildcats as the head coach, taking over the reins in July 2009 after spending the previous two years as co-head coach. She saw great success at the helm of the program, coaching the western team to three reserve titles, posting 17 All-Americans, two national riders of the year, and twice was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year.

“I have greatly missed being a part of the lives of student-athletes over this past year, so I look forward to this opportunity to push Baylor Equestrian to its highest level,” Maxwell said. “Coach White and her staff have worked extremely hard to establish a solid program since its start in 2004. I know I am stepping into a program with a great foundation and significant support both inside and outside of the arena.”

Maxwell got her start in coaching as the western assistant at Kansas State in August 2006. Prior to joining the Wildcats, Maxwell enjoyed a stellar career as a student-athlete and member of the four-time Western National Champions squad at Texas A&M, posting top four finishes in horsemanship and reining in 2005 in her senior campaign. She took a fifth season to stay with the Aggies as a student coach during the 2005-06 season before moving on to K-State the following year.

Maxwell and her husband, Bailey, have a son, Tatum, and a daughter, Brekyn.