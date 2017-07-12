First responders train for school shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — What would happen if there was a school shooting, in Manhattan? It’s a scenario Riley County Police, Fire and EMS want to be ready for. They all spent part of the day running through a simulation at Marlatt Elementary School in Manhattan. The training exercises will run through Thursday.

The purpose is to train responders from different departments to work together during an active shooting.

Police say once they stop a shooter, it’s critical that firefighters and paramedics get into the building to help anyone who is hurt.

Volunteers played injured students and school staff. The school district’s safety director, Michele Jones, said the training is beneficial for school staff to experience.

“It’s overwhelming for people. I think after they have had a couple days to think about, I think they feel much more prepared.”