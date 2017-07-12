Hot and humid weather continues, late week storms loom

*HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 8PM TONIGHT

We’re tracking triple-digit ‘feel like’ temps for a third consecutive day in Northeast Kansas. Searing summertime sunshine continues to dominate the forecast – sending actual air temperatures into the upper 90s day after day. Places up north and out west have actually broke the century-mark (100°) the last few days too! We’re not breaking any temperature records, but there’s no doubt this is the first consistently hot/humid forecast we’ve had this year. In fact, yesterday was the hottest day of the year (so far)! This afternoon has a chance of being just as hot/humid as yesterday was – if not a degree or two hotter! Context is everything though – especially this time of the year. Our average high temperature for mid-July is 90°. Yes, we’ve been 10°+ ‘above average’ since last weekend, but July is usually pretty hot here in the Great Plains!

Many people have been asking about when this recent stretch of heat and humidity will leave us alone. Well, we’re tracking some minor relief as early as tomorrow afternoon/evening. Showers and storms will re-enter the forecast tomorrow afternoon out in N. Central Kansas. This storm system is a ‘cool front’ and will drop daytime temps into the middle/upper 80s for Friday. We’re not in for a huge shift in the overall weather pattern or anything – but highs around 89° will FEEL considerably better than all of this mid-summer heat and humidity. Scattered showers and storms will continue of Friday and some of these rain chances could be efficient rain-producers. There’s a ton of moisture for this system to work with. Some storms could be quite strong with high winds and some hail – so we’ll take a ‘watch and wait’ approach as the storms start to bubble up and move through. We fully expect all of the rain to be wrapped up by Friday evening – setting the stage for seasonal weather and more sunshine over the weekend.

As we alluded to above, highs will approach 90° again on Saturday. We’re already tracking another gradual warm-up early next week. In fact, highs will hangout around 95° (again) next Tuesday and Wednesday. In other words, it’s summer and all of this heat and humidity isn’t really leaving anytime soon. Stay as cool and refreshed as best as you can. And don’t forget to check on your pets – they need water and shade too. We’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast over the next several days, but next week’s weather looks just as boring. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert