8 lifeguards taken to hospital after chlorine exposure

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police and other emergency crews were in the area of the 500 block of Griffith Dr. due to a chlorine exposure.

First responders were on the scene Wednesday afternoon where Manhattan’s Northview Pool is located. They say there was no danger outside of the pool area.

A spokesperson with Manhattan Parks and Recreation tells KSNT News eight lifeguards at Northview Park were taken to the hospital. They say no one was seriously affected.

The lifeguards jumped into the pool during a “heat break.” This is when the public is required to get out of the pool and lifeguards are allowed to get in to cool down. Manhattan Parks and Rec. said it appears the chlorine was released at that time which is why only the lifeguards and not the public was affected.

Emergency crews left the area just before 3:30 p.m. with staff returning to the pool area.

The Manhattan Fire Department tweeted at 3:36 p.m. that the leak has been contained.

Fire and paramedics have left the pool. The staff are back in the pool area. — Willis Scott (@WillisKSNT) July 12, 2017

Responders say 8 lifeguards at the Northview Park swimming pool were taken to the hospital after the chlorine exposure report. pic.twitter.com/kWIWibDlZQ — Willis Scott (@WillisKSNT) July 12, 2017

There's a report of a chlorine exposure at the NorthView Park swimming pool in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/vFzXEzlocO — Willis Scott (@WillisKSNT) July 12, 2017