Police say Emporia shooting was accidental, teens changed story to not get in trouble

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia Police say a shooting earlier this week that sent a 18-year-old to the hospital was accidental and a different story was created so the two involved would not get in trouble.

On Monday, officers with the Topeka Police Department contacted a 16-year-old and 18-year-old, both male, at 6th and Union after they called reporting one of them had been shot. Police say the victim, Kenneth Hopkins, 18, was taken to Newman’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

With the help of the teenagers family members, detectives found out the incident happened at 5:30 a.m. Monday at 502 Exchange. The two teens along with a third 16-year-old male were messing around with a single shot, break over 20 gauge shotgun. Police say despite a gun lock on the trigger, the gun was discharged.

Police tell KSNT News it is believed Hopkins was the one messing with the gun when it went off and shot himself accidentally in the hand. The rest of the shot from the shell went into the ceiling. The teens wrapped the wound and left the house walking a short distance away where they called 911. Police say they created a story of being shot in the area of 200 W. 6th in an effort to not get in trouble.

Police said reports in this incident will be sent to the Lyon County Attorney for review of any possible criminal charges.