Police searching for missing 7-year-old

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are searching a 7-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday night in Central Topeka.

Police are looking in the 500 block area of Fillmore Street, which is where Jusiah Gabhart reportedly went missing around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Topeka Police’s Watch Commander, the child has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 50 pounds. He was last seen a white shirt, white basketball shorts, with black and blue shoes. Police also that he was riding a white bicycle with purple handlebars.

If seen, please call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9200.

KSNT has a crew on scene with police. We will keep you updated as we gather more information.

