Suspect fatally shot as Kansas officer investigates theft

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Police say a suspect was fatally shot in northeast Kansas as an officer was investigating a vehicle theft.

Leavenworth police Chief Patrick Kitchens says the officer had responded Tuesday night to the theft report. The officer was at the scene about 10 minutes before reporting that shots had been fired. Kitchens says other officers then responded and that the suspect was pronounced dead.

Kitchens provided no other details, including the name and race of the suspect. He directed further questions to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which is reviewing the shooting. A KBI spokeswoman said in an email that the agency plans to release additional information later Wednesday.