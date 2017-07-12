Topeka man charged in shooting of 5-year-old

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been charged with attempted murder for a shooting that happened in Lenexa, early Tuesday morning.

Lenexa police say 35-year-old Antwaun Nelson Fulton, of Topeka, got into an argument with another person at the Crossland Economy Studios. They say Fulton pulled out a gun and fired, hitting a 5-year-old child in the leg.

The child was taken to an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say Fulton was arrested at a Topeka home, Tuesday afternoon.

