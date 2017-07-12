Trash truck catches fire in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews were on scene in downtown Topeka Monday morning after a Shawnee County trash truck caught fire.

The fire was first reported around 6:45 a.m. at 10th and Quincy.

Officials on scene tell KSNT News they believe the fire was caused due to a mechanical issue and not the actual trash inside the truck.

The driver of the truck had to jump through the flames to escape and received minor injuries that did not require him going to the hospital. Two people on the back of the truck were able to escape safely.

