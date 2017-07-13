Adopt-A-Pet: July 13, 2017

Thursday’s are for the boys – well at least they are this week on Adopt-A-Pet! Let’s kick things off with the biggest guy of them all – Say ‘hi’ to Reebok! Reebok is a tan four year-old shar-pei mix. He’s super friendly and loves to show affection to those around him. He doesn’t have much of a preference when it comes to toys…but he is a fierce tug-o-war competitor. A kind stranger brought him into the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS), as a stray…but that was nearly two months ago.

Michelle McCart, an adoption counselor for HHHS, adds, “Unfortunately, he is one of our longer term residents. He’s been with us since the middle of May, so he has just been dying to find his new forever home, as well.”

This lovable guy hasn’t had much time with other dogs, cats, or children since being at HHHS. So if you are interested in adopting Reebok, make sure to bring the whole clan down to meet him!

Take a look at this kitten! His name is Scotch. In case you were wondering – no, this isn’t KSNT News evening anchor Brooke Lennington’s kitten (of the same name)! And he’s no ‘South Park’ character either. Scotch is only about 3 months old…and he’s a little bit on the timid side. However, once he warms up to you…he’s an absolute sweetie!

Last but certainly not least is this energetic pup…Ziggy! He is a chihuahua mix and is just three months old. Could you believe that the adoption counselors actually described him as being ‘shy’ at one point? Well now, Ziggy just loves saying hello to everyone and bouncing from person to person. He is quite a jumper, so training classes may not be a bad idea for him.

All of the animals featured on this week’s segment are available right now over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. They open at 11:30 every morning, so head on over and get the adoption process started. Together we can clear the animal shelters all across Northeast Kansas – one furry friend at a time!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert