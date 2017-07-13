University concealed carry signs causing some confusion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– It’s been nearly two weeks since concealed carry became legal at Kansas public universities, but there is some confusion with the new language.

The signs have changed to say, “The open carrying of firearms in this building is prohibited.”

This means you can conceal and carry a firearm into the building, but cannot openly carrying a firearm.

Neneh Hewins is a student at Washburn University and is confused by the language of the new signs.

“That is very confusing, I don’t, I think they should probably re-make that sign so it’s something I could actually understand,” Hewins said.

She said she is really just confused by one underlined word on the signs.

“It would say prohibited, then your’re like well why do you have a gun on you?” Hewins said.

Washburn Police Chief Chris Enos said that the signs are new and they’ll take some getting use to.

“You’ll have to take a second, read through it and see exactly what it means,” Enos said.

Chief Enos said his department will educate students about the signs, when they return for the fall semester.

“It’s just like when you’re learning to drive and you’re looking at those different signs, some of them are a little confusing at first, but you learn to really quickly see what those mean and react accordingly,” Enos said.

The new signs are mandated by the state’s Attorney General. They are also required to be posted at every entrance, to every building, at every Kansas public university.

To learn more about the different concealed carry signs and how they impact different public buildings you can click here.