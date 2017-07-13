Downtown Topeka construction accident causes detour

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – City crews are on the scene in downtown Topeka where an accident has caused a stoplight arrangement to dangle over 10th and Topeka intersection.

The Topeka Police Department reports a construction backhoe caused a pole that holds up a stoplight array to partially collapse. Topeka Police say power to the area from 10th and Harrison to 10th and Tyler is still on.

Police said it is best for people to use alternate routes.

The Topeka Police Watch Commander tells KSNT News it will take about three hours to get the stoplight back in position.

KSNT News has a crew on the scene and will update as new details become available.

