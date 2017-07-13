Jordy Nelson wins ESPY award for ‘Best Comeback Athlete’

Courtesy: Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY – Jordy Nelson picked up yet another award for his remarkable comeback season on Wednesday night.

The Packers receiver was honored with the ESPY Award for the “Best Comeback Athlete” during the 25th-annual event in Los Angeles.

What an unbelievable honor. Thanks to everyone who played a part in helping me get to this point. #ATCs #strengthcoaches #teammates #coaches https://t.co/EYa5IFooCq — Jordy Nelson (@JordyRNelson) July 13, 2017

The other nominees for the award were tennis champion Roger Federer, Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker and Texas Rangers pitcher Matt Bush.

Earlier this year, Nelson was named the Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year after bouncing back from a season-ending knee injury in 2015 to lead the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound receiver missed all of 2015 after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament during a preseason game in Pittsburgh and didn’t return to action until the Packers’ regular-season opener in Jacksonville.

Nelson had no problem getting back into rhythm despite sitting out of the entire offseason program and preseason. He started all 16 regular-season games, playing 1,014 of a possible 1,086 offensive snaps.

The nine-year veteran led the Packers with 97 catches and 1,257 receiving yards. He caught at least one touchdown pass in 11 games, two more than any other player in the NFL.

Together, Nelson and quarterback Aaron Rodgers reset the franchise record for most regular-season touchdowns between a quarterback and receiver (59) with two touchdowns in the Packers’ 38-25 win over Minnesota on Dec. 24.

Nelson broke his ribs in the Packers’ Wild Card playoff game against the New York Giants, but still suited up in January’s NFC Championship Game against Atlanta. He played 50 of 68 snaps, catching two passes for 42 yards.

Nelson’s win completed the hat trick for the Packers at the event. Earlier in the night, Rodgers won ESPY awards for “Best NFL Player” and “Best Play.”

Nelson played college football at Kansas State University and went to high school at Riley County.