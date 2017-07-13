Kansas State football player announces he’s gay

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State offensive tackle Scott Frantz revealed to his Wildcats teammates that he is gay, according to a report from ESPN.

Sophomore Frantz told ESPN he came out to his teammates and he has never felt so loved and accepted in his life then when he did.

According to ESPN’s report, Frantz revealed his sexual orientation to his teammates after his redshirt season in 2015. Wildcats coach Bill Snyder had brought in a motivational speaker who encouraged the players to reveal details about themselves that they had never told anyone else before.

Frantz told ESPN he knew he was gay in fifth grade but it took until his junior year of high school to accept it. He said he didn’t tell his family until a week after the locker room announcement and he didn’t discuss his sexual orientation with recruiters out of concern it would keep him from getting offers to play in college.

Snyder told ESPN if Frantz had told him he was gay during the recruiting process, it wouldn’t have affected his evaluation. Snyder also said he was confident that the Kansas State players would accept Frantz.