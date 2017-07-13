Local town hangs purple ribbons for Parker Monhollon

Related Coverage 9-year-old Silver Lake girl battling rare brain tumor passes away

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local town is sporting a new color and it’s all for a beloved little girl.

Parker Monhollon from Silver Lake passed away on Monday night. She had been fighting a brain tumor.

More than 50,000 people followed Parker’s fight on the “Parker Loves Life” Facebook page.

Now neighbors all around Silver Lake are adorning their houses in Parker’s favorite color purple

“I put ribbons up before, when she first got sick, said neighbor Judy Butler. I put ribbons out here, so I just thought, she needed more ribbons out here.”

Many people around northeast Kansas held a fundraiser to support the family and help find a cure for the rare brain cancer.

Parker was just days away from her 10th birthday. Our hearts and prayers are with the family.