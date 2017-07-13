Lyndon High School student athlete remains in coma

Related Coverage Kansas community comes together to mourn star football player who collapsed during game, taken off life support

LYNDON, Kan. (KSNT) – Garret McCoy, the Lyndon High School student athlete who suffered a brain aneurysm last week, remains in an induced coma at a Kansas City, Missouri, hospital.

Garrett’s mother, Julie McCoy, tells KSNT News that her son is being taken out of the coma, from time to time, to check his responsiveness. She says when Garret is taken out of the induced coma, permanently, he will undergo surgery.

Mrs. McCoy says she’s thankful for all the people who have reached out from across the country and Canada, to express their support for Garrett and the McCoy family.