Manhattan pool remains closed after chlorine exposure

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A local pool remains closed Thursday after a chlorine exposure incident sent multiple people to the hospital.

The City of Manhattan said Northview Pool, located in the 500 block of Griffith Dr., will remain closed while they ensure their staff are healthy before returning to work.

On Wednesday afternoon first responders arrived at the pool after ten lifeguards were taken to the hospital. Melissa Kirkwood, a spokesperson with Manhattan Parks and Recreation told KSNT News the lifeguards jumped into the pool during a “heat break.” This is when the public is required to get out of the pool and lifeguards are allowed to get in to cool down. Manhattan Parks and Rec. said it appears the chlorine was released at that time which is why only the lifeguards and not the public was affected.

Kirkwood said the chlorine release came from an equipment malfunction caused by a lightning strike earlier this month.

The Manhattan Fire Department was able to contain the leak late Wednesday afternoon.

Manhattan Parks and Recreation said the pool will remain closed until further notice.