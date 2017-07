TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka fire officials are investigating a car fire that occurred at a southwest Topeka apartment complex.

Topeka Fire Marshal Michael Martin said the fire was reported just before 5:30 Thursday morning in the 2900 block of Gage Boulevard at the Embassy Apartments.

When crews arrived on scene they were able to quickly put out the fire.

This incident is still under investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

Another car was towed at the Embassy Apartments as well. It hit multiple signs and was resting on the curb. pic.twitter.com/vBfMw7HWqv — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) July 13, 2017

Car fire at the Embassy Apartments. Fire investigators looking into the matter. pic.twitter.com/UjvmJkftWR — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) July 13, 2017