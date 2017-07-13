Rain rumbles back into Northeast Kansas

We’re tracking another hot and humid day across Northeast Kansas, but the showers and storms have arrived. A couple of our northern counties actually picked up some locally heavy rain as early as last night – as a cold front continues to slowly slide south out of Nebraska. Widespread severe weather is NOT in the forecast, but rounds of heavy rain (maybe even some highs winds and small hail) will be…through tomorrow. With all of the humidity around some of the passing storms could be efficient rain-makers – there’s just so much moisture for this system to work with. This is certainly great news for farmers, as we’ve been fairly dry over the last week or so. Before the rain reaches I-70 this afternoon/evening, most of our area will warm right back up into the lower 90s. Look for a ‘feel like’ temperature in the middle/upper 90s later today. Again, the exception today are the northern counties – anywhere along/near US-36, where it’s already raining. Temps will be much cooler up there today – only looking at the 80s close to the Nebraska state-line.

As we alluded to above, this storm system is actually a cold front – a much needed one too. Temps won’t be ‘cold’ heading into the weekend, but they will be much, much cooler than they have been so far this week. Yesterday was the warmest day so far this year – with Topeka reaching an official high temperature of 99°. Heat index values have been soaring above 110° since Tuesday afternoon too. Along with the additional cloud cover and rain chances, this evening’s cold front will bring some heat AND humidity relief. Highs are only expected to make it into the lower/middle 80s tomorrow afternoon. That’s some 10-15° cooler than we have been so far this week! Some of you might be wishing for daytime temps in the 70s, but with an average high temperature at 90° right now – that’s difficult to do this time of the year. So, we’ll take what we can get – especially given the recent stretch of hot and humid weather. Trust us, the mid-80s will FEEL much better tomorrow!

All of the rain chances should be completely wrapped up by tomorrow afternoon. Then it’s smooth sailing heading into the weekend! We’re looking at a relatively comfortable day on Saturday with highs approaching 90°. But that means we’ll have a second consecutive day with those daytime temps in the 70s and 80s, despite wall-to-wall sunshine to start the weekend. Saturday also starts another prolonged stretch of quiet, boring summertime weather. We all know what that means…another warming trend. Highs will approach 95° by Sunday afternoon and by next Wednesday, we’re looking at temps nearing 100°. Welcome to July in Kansas, but we agree – fall can’t come soon enough! Only 71 more days…but who’s counting?

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert