Topeka Attorney settles “padlock case”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka reports the City Attorney has settled a civil case known as the “padlock case” for a south Topeka house involved in more than 80 incidents with police and multiple arrests.

The case filed in Shawnee County District Court sought to stop a nuisance regarding the house in the 2400 block of SW Beverly Court. The “padlock” case was filed on June 22, requesting a civil penalty and that the house be padlocked.

The owners of the property, Randy and Peggy Patton responded swiftly once the lawsuit was filed by finding a buyer for the property and asking the residents to go elsewhere.

“We would like to thank the City of Topeka for their patience and willingness to work with us to resolve the issues surrounding the property we owned,” said Peggy Patton. “We apologize to any individuals in the neighborhood this may have impacted.”

Peggy Patton said they firmly believe selling the property will be in the best interest of the neighborhood and allow them and others to move past this unfortunate time.

The Pattons agreed to a payment of $10,000 to the City, secured the home and cleaned up the yard, and submitted documentation of the sale of the property. All city utility payments were current. Topeka has agreed to dismiss the case against the Pattons.

“We are pleased with the owners’ efforts to resolve this matter once the lawsuit was filed, said City Attorney Lisa Robertson. “The common nuisance or “padlock” case is another tool that we can utilize to keep crime at bay in Topeka. We won’t hesitate to use it again in the proper circumstances.”