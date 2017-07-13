Wichita teacher arrested on suspicion of dealing cocaine

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a third-grade Wichita teacher has been arrested on suspicion of being a drug dealer after a two-month investigation.

The Wichita Eagle reports that records show the 48-year-old teacher was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Tuesday. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning says she was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of cocaine distribution. She is being held on $57,500 bond.

Wichita School District spokeswoman Susan Arensman says she is a teacher at Enders Open Magnet Elementary School. The school’s website lists her as a third-grade teacher there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s