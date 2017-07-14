City confirms 5 finalists for Topeka city manager position

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka have released the names of five finalists for Topeka’s city manager position.

The position for city manager has been vacant since October 2016 with Doug Gerber serving at the interim city manager.

The city said the five candidates will be in Topeka for interview on July 21 and July 22.

The city said Strategic Government Resources (SGR), a local government executive search firm based in Keller, Texas, was selected to conduct the nationwide city manager search.

“SGR’s recruitment and vetting process produced an impressive field of candidates, with the city receiving 28 applications from candidates in 17 states.”

The finalist are Brent Trout, David Hales, Doug Gerber, Jason Gage, and Jeffrey Dingman.

Trout currently serves as the city administrator and city clerk for Mason City, Iowa. He previously served as city administrator and city clerk for the cities of Boone, Eagle Grove, and Bancroft, Iowa. He has also served in the Iowa Army National Guard, with over 29 years of service, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2015. Trout earned a master’s and bachelor’s degree in public administration from Drake University and is an ICMA credential manager.

Hales currently serves as the city manager for the city of Bloomington, Illinois and has almost 30 years in city management experience. He previously served as director of finance and administrative services for the city of West Jordan, Utah, and the city manager for the cities of Bend, Oregon, Kannapolis, North Carolina, and Centerville, Utah. Hales earned a master’s degree in public administration from Brigham Young University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Utah. He is an ICMA credentialed manager.

Gerber has served as Topeka’s interim city manager since October 2016 and has 20 years of local government experience. He joined the city in 2014 and has served as deputy city manager since September 2015, having previously served as the city’s interim director of utilities, interim public works director, and director of administrative and financial services. He also served as city manager for the city of Goodland, Kansas, city administrator for the city of Beloit, Kansas, and assistant city manager for the city of Salina, Kansas. Gerber attended Kansas State University where he earned a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Gage currently serves as the city manager for the city of Salina, Kansas and has over 20 years of local government experience. He previously served as Salina’s assistant city manager. He has also served as the city manager for the cities of Stillwater, Oklahoma, and De Soto, Missouri. Gage earned a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Missouri and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Missouri Southern State College. He is an ICMA credentialed manager.

Dingman currently serves as the deputy city administrator for Fort Smith, Arkansas and has 20 years of local government experience. He previously served as city administrator for the city of Baldwin City, Kansas, assistant county administrator for Sebastian County, Arkansas, and administrative aide to the city manager for the city of University Park, Texas. Dingman earned a juris doctorate and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kansas and a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Baker University. He is an ICMA credentialed manager.

A community reception will take place on Friday, Jul 21, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Holliday Building located at 620 SE Madison Street in downtown Topeka. At the reception, members of the community will have the chance to meet the five candidates.