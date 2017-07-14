Driver in deadly I-70 wreck fined earlier for brake issues

By Published: Updated:
Investigators survey the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that claimed multiple lives on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, on westbound Interstate 70 just west of Bonner Springs, Kans. The crash closed the highway in both directions for about two hours. (Keith Myers/The Kansas City Star via AP)

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — Records show that a tractor-trailer driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash that killed five people in eastern Kansas was fined three years ago in Missouri for operating a commercial vehicle without proper brakes.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Dan Smith says the agency is preparing a report for prosecutors, who will determine whether to file charges. The fiery Tuesday pileup temporarily closed a stretch of Interstate 70 near Bonner Springs on the western edge of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The crash happened when the driver crested a slight hill and failed to slow in time for stalled traffic. The man’s rig rammed a sport utility vehicle and then two cars before crashing into a stopped tractor-trailer, which then rear-ended a pickup truck.

