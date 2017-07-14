Emporia gymnastics coach arrested

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia police have arrested a gymnastics coach for past incidents that occurred while he was in Omaha.

According to Omaha television reports, Bryce Fogg videotaped a 14-year-old and a 22-year-old without their permission at Premier Gymnastics in Omaha. The incidents allegedly happened between November of last year and this past May.

Fogg was arrested in Emporia on Thursday.

Fogg had been employed at Sunflower Gymnastics in Emporia. The owner told KSNT News Fogg was hired a few weeks ago and after learning about the arrest, Fogg was immediately fired.

