Florida sinkhole swallows boat, 2 homes; 10 others evacuated

MIAMI (AP) — A sinkhole that started out the size of a small swimming pool and continued to grow in Florida swallowed a boat, destroyed two homes and prompted officials to evacuate residents from 10 other homes on Friday.

Dramatic video showed the home, north of Tampa in Pasco County, collapsing into the hole on Friday morning. The hole quickly grew to 200 feet (60 meters) wide — about two-thirds the length of a football field — and 50 feet (15 meters) deep.

Pasco County Fire Chief Shawn Whited told reporters that no one was at the home when crews arrived just after 7:30 a.m. Someone had called about a “depression” under a boat parked in the backyard of a home in Lake Padgett Estates in Land O’Lakes. Within minutes, he said, “the hole opened up,” and the boat fell in.

Firefighters were able to get two dogs out of the home and retrieve some belongings before the first home started collapsing into the quickly-expanding hole. By early afternoon, the home next door also had been destroyed by the sinkhole.

No injuries have been reported.

County property records show there was a sinkhole previously at the property where the first house was swallowed up, and that it had been “stabilized,” in 2012. The home last sold in 2015, according to records.

Sinkholes are stabilized by boring holes into the ground and injecting concrete

Kevin Guthrie, Pasco County’s assistant county administrator for public safety, said 10 other homes in the neighborhood have been tagged unsafe and the residents have been voluntarily evacuated. He said firefighters and deputies helped people get some of their belongings out of their homes.

“It was frightening,” Guthrie said. “The people coming out of those houses were frightened. Mother Nature is going to take what Mother Nature takes.”

Officials say Duke Energy cut power to about 100 homes in the neighborhood. The American Red Cross is assisting residents who’ve been displaced.