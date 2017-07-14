New Topeka principals learning about the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – School is just a month away. While kids make the most of their summer, principals are already back in class.

Principals joining the Topeka School District are going to the new “Principals’ Academy.”

The academy takes new principals on a tour of the community so they can get to know the area. After the tour, they spend two days at a leadership workshop.

The new principal at Ross Elementary School said she’s ready for school to start.

“I’m just really excited,” said Melissa Elevins. “I’m excited to meet my team. I’m excited to meet my students and to start the journey here and just to make a positive difference with Topeka public schools.”

She said the workshop has given the new principals helpful hands on experience.