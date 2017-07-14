Nice weather ahead for the weekend

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s tonight under a mostly clear sky, setting us for a nice start to the weekend.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday with lots of sunshine and a light east/south wind. However, stronger breezes will return next week with hotter weather and high humidity. Sunday will begin that warming with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

The hottest weather should be through the middle of next week with highs again in the middle to upper 90s east with upper 90s to near 100 to the west. Heat indices will likely climb into the middle 100s again next week, as well. All the more reason to enjoy what should be a pretty nice weekend.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

