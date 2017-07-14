Summer Sky Series takes off in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s a new take on racing and it’s flying into the Capital City this weekend.

Drone racing is taking off at the Sunflower Soccer Association Grounds in Topeka. A racing course, complete with neon lights, is set up at 4829 NW 17th St. It’s all part of the Summer Sky Series. Local business owner Austin Wright is the man behind the effort.

Over 40 pilots from across the Midwest came out for the event. One young racer says he is excited for the races and hopes to win the top prize.

“Seeing and flying all these tracks is the most fun,” Chance Hartman says. “But again, this is a cash prize for this race but i’m really excited.”

Freestyle racing events begin at 7 p.m. Friday and will continue until 2 a.m. Saturday.

Pilots will race through the lighted course again starting at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $10 per car and $15 for larger cars or SUV’s.