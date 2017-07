TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A two-vehicle crash Friday morning sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened just before 9:00 a.m. in the 2900 block of SW Fairlawn, near I-470, involving a silver van and a Smart car.

The Topeka Police Watch Commander tells KSNT News one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two car accident at 29th and Fairlawn. Smart car involved. 1 taken to the hospital, not believed to be life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/Ex9hVOafuw — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) July 14, 2017