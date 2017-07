TOPEKA (KSNT) – The annual stroke play tournament for the Topeka Golf Association is underway in the Topeka. Round one was played on Friday afternoon at Shawnee Country Club. This year’s field has 39 golfers.

Round two will be played on Saturday at Cypress Ridge Golf Course, and Sunday’s final round will be at Topeka Country Club.

Here’s the top of the leaderboard after the first 18 holes:

1. Justice Valdivia – 66

2. Justin Jacquinot – 69

T3. Sam Wempe – 70

T3. Mark Elliott – 70