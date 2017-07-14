Topeka’s Habitat for Humanity dedicates 101st home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka’s Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 101st home Thursday morning.

The keys to a house in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood were handed over to Maria Ruiz and her family.

Twelve hundred volunteer hours went into building the house. Ruiz herself spent 300 hours working on her new home.

“It means a lot you know when I seen it and it was all studs inside to looking at it and it’s a finished product, said Ruiz. I’m just so excited for all the new holidays me and my kids are going to spend here with new friends and just making awesome memories here in a quiet neighborhood.”

Thursday’s dedication was inside the house because of the heat.