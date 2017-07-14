Weather transitions into a couple comfortable days

We’re tracking what’s left of yesterday’s round of heavy rain. Most of the storms have drifted south of the viewing area this morning, but some scattered, light showers are possible through noon. In other words, the worst of the rain is long over with and now the drying process begins. We’ve been talking about it all week, but last night’s storms were sparked by a plunging cold front from the N. Plains. Locally heavy rain and even some urban flooding were the result of efficient rain-makers – given the high levels of humidity this week. It’s the price we pay for some minor relief from all of that heat and humidity, though. You’ll FEEL the difference outside today…and tomorrow. Temps won’t be much warmer than the lower/middle 80s today and tomorrow looks seasonal with a high in the upper 80s. Today will certainly offer more clouds, as we transition into another prolonged stretch of quiet, boring mid-summer weather.

Context is everything, especially regarding temperatures this time of the year. Believe it or not, our average high temperature right now is 90°. So, while this afternoon’s lower/middle 80s aren’t necessarily ‘cool,’ they are much cooler than we have been (and they’re also ‘below average’ by nearly 10°). As we alluded to above, sunshine will dominate the extended forecast and that starts tomorrow. Highs will approach 90° on Saturday afternoon, but humidity levels will stay relatively low. In other words, it won’t feel that humid outside until later this weekend. Speaking of – temps will soar on Sunday! We’re fully expecting highs to spike into the lower/middle 90s with the humidity levels rising too. And it’s only up from there. By the middle of next week, highs will flirt with 100° (again) – sending heat index ‘feel like’ temps into the triple-digits…easily. If any changes to the extended forecast pop-up in the next few days, we’ll be sure to let you know. Summer sure seems like it’s here for a long while. Stay tuned.

After this morning, our next BEST chance for rain will wait until this time next week. Yes, you read that correctly. We’ll enter another stretch of 6+ days of sunny and hot mid-July weather. As next week rolls around – be sure to practice solid heat safety measures. That means drinking plenty of water and staying as cool and refreshed as best as you can. Don’t forget about your pets, either. They need water too and if the pavement is too hot for you to walk on barefoot – it’s already too hot for your dog’s sensitive paw pads.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert