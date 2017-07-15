Drive-thru event to safely dispose of medications

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Have any unused, expired or unneeded medications you want to get rid of?

Drug Take Back Day is happening on July 15 at the Kansas Expocentre’s North Parking Lot from 10 a.m.- noon. The event is organized by the Community Collaborative on Chronic Pain which will coordinate with local law enforcement to administer the drive.

The drive-thru event allows the community to bring any medications for safe disposal, free of charge.

Tablets, capsules and patches are accepted. Liquids and syringes are not.

