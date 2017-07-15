One dead in Jefferson County motorcycle collision

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT)- One person is dead after two motorcycles collided early Saturday morning on a Kansas highway.

It happened just after midnight on U.S. 24 highway in Jefferson County. A man and a woman were both traveling westbound on separate motorcycles. For an unknown reason, they collided with one another and went into a ditch. Both drivers were ejected.

Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs said Lance Elliot, 49, of Carbondale, died and Vicki Allen, 56, of Oskaloosa, was not injured. Neither drivers were wearing helmets.